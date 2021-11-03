Birmingham Squadron gear up for their first-ever regular season game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City’s newest sports team, the Birmingham Squadron, play their first-ever regular season game this Friday against the Greensboro Swarm.

The team will play their first home game at the newly-renovated Legacy Arena on Dec. 5. The newly assembled NBA G-league affiliate team of the New Orleans Pelicans is led by head coach Ryan Pannone

“We’re dealing with the guys who played at your favorite college that didn’t quite make it to the NBA but are NBA-level players,” Pannone said.

The Squadron roster includes players who have previously played in the NBA and have also played overseas.

“Number one, we have really good guys, good people,” Pannone said. “Number two, we have very talented players. Joe Young, who has been in the NBA. Zylan Cheatham, who has been in the NBA, Jalen Harper who has been in the NBA. We’ve got Malcom Hill who led the VTB League (a Russian professional basketball league) in scoring.”

Pannone is working with young talent too. John Petty is a rookie many Crimson Tide basketball fans may recognize. He played under Nate Oats in Tuscaloosa last year.

CBS 42 caught up with point guard Joe Young, who spent the last three years playing in China.

“Coming back to the NBA G-league – it means a lot to me. Not just to me but for the younger guys on the team. Just to teach them the maturity it takes to be the professional and mature player.”

You can find the full Birmingham Squadron schedule and get your tickets their first home game at Legacy Arena by clicking here.