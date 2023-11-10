BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Squadron’s home jersey has a new feature that will debut Friday night.

The Squadron announced Friday it has come to terms with Pearl River Resort for the team’s first jersey patch sponsorship. A Pearl River Resort logo will now appear below the number on each Squadron home red player jersey.

The Birmingham Squadron have entered into a jersey patch partnership with Pearl River Resort, the team announced Friday. (Photo courtesy of Birmingham Squadron)

“The partnership between the Squadron and Pearl River Resort is another example of our continued elevation and growth within the G League, Birmingham and the Southeast,” said Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook in a release. “Partnering in this way with Pearl River Resort shows we are committed to providing a first-class experience for our players, coaches and fans.”

Pearl River Resort has been a Squadron corporate partner since the franchise first started playing in Birmingham in 2021. The Mississippi-based gaming resort’s logo will also appear on the goal padding and Legacy Arena’s court during Squadron games.

The Squadron host the Austin Spurs at 7 p.m. for its season opener.