BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The NBA G League officially announced the 2023-2024 Showcase Cup and regular season schedule for the Birmingham Squadron.

The squadron begin its campaign at Legacy Arena on November 10 against the Austin Spurs. The Squadron will also take place in the NBA G League Winter Showcase, which will be held December 19-23 at a neutral site. Birmingham will face six new opponents with its move to the Eastern Conference.

Those teams include the Cleveland Charge, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Motor City Cruise, Long Island, Westchester Knicks and Windy City Bulls. You can find the schedule here.