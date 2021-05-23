Birmingham-Southern College softball team advances to first NCAA D3 Championship in program history

MARSHALL, Texas (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Southern College softball team will compete in a national championship final site for the first time in program history.

Holding a season record of 31-6, BSC swept the Marshall Regional to advance to the NCAA Division III Championships, which will take place from May 27 to June 1 at Moyer Park in Salem, Va.

At the end of the Marshall Regional, BSC defeated the top-seed East Texas Baptist University 3-1.

“This is history for us. It’s the first time in program history we’re going to the World Series, and I couldn’t imagine doing it with anyone else,” said BSC Head Coach Kimball Cassady in a written statement. “These girls have put in a lot of hard work this year. They’ve done a great job of preparing mentally and physically. Our motto is ‘Finish what you start,’ and we’re ready to go on to the next phase.”

Hailee Bryan was named the Region Tournament Most Outstanding Pitcher after putting up an impressive performance against ETBU that helped seal the win.

“I knew I had to spin the ball and hit my spots, and I knew if I did that, my defense would be behind me. I never had a doubt,” said Bryan in a written statement. “As a freshman, it’s unreal. It feels like I’m in a dream right now to come in my first year and be this far.”

Kailey Walters was named the Most Outstanding Player. She hit a “game-winner” on Friday and went 2-for-3 on Sunday.

BCS is ranked No. 5 in the D3 Coaches’ Poll. They qualified for the NCAA postseason by winning the Southern Athletic Association Tournament in April. They have also won nine out of their last 10 games.