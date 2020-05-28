Birmingham-native Quinnen Williams helped serve meals at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) — New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams helped serve meals in his hometown of Birmingham, Ala. at Legion Field.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide and Wenonah High School Dragon star assisted with the group TAP which is Together Assisting People as they gave away 10,000 total boxes of food.

Williams says, “to put a smile on people faces is amazing.” He also talks about the off-season has been going good for him.

The defensive tackle was selected third overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the New York Jets. In his rookie season he played in 13 games with 15 tackles and 2 and an half sacks.