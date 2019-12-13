Birmingham Legion to host MLS’ Atlanta United in Feb. 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Legion FC will be hosting the 2018 MLS Cup Champion Atlanta United FC this coming February.

The match will kickstart the season for the Legion. The match is set for Feb. 8, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. CT.

“This will be the biggest soccer event in Birmingham since the 1996 Olympics and the U.S. Women’s National Team game in 2015,” said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. “Atlanta United has ranked in the top 10 in the world for attendance and have proven to be a top tier MLS Club. We are honored they are coming to the Magic City to play us on our home field.”

Season ticket holders will have exclusive access for the match and get priority for purchasing tickets closer to the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

