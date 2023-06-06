BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Legion plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Inter Miami CF in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

President and General Manager of the Legion Jay Heaps spoke to CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg to talk about the upcoming game. Heaps said it was a really big moment when talking about playing major league soccer teams coming to Birmingham

“It’s really a testament to the team and to the players,” Heaps said

Heaps also talked about the establishment of Legion’s WFC, who play at 3:30 pm Wednesday against South Georga Tormenta.