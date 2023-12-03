PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Bulls are hosting a meet and greet with Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton on Friday before the Bulls’ hockey game that night.

According to the Bulls, fans will have a chance to interact with Burton in the Pelham Civic Complex at 6 p.m. The Bulls will face the Huntsville Havoc at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here. A game ticket is required to participate in the meet and greet.

Burton has recorded a team-high eight receiving touchdowns and 777 receiving yards for the Crimson Tide in 2023. The senior from Calabasas, California, started his Alabama career in 2022 after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Georgia.