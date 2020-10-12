Birmingham Bulls release 2020-21 schedule, season opener on Dec. 26

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Bulls have announced their schedule for the upcoming SPHL season.

The season will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Dec. 26 in Pelham for the season opener.

The SPHL season will consist of 42 games for each team, 21 of which will be played at home by the Bulls.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

LATEST POSTS