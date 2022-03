BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Barons will be hosting a job fair at Regions Field on Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Multiple positions are available including:

Grounds crew

Event set up staff

Ticket office staff

Concessions crew

Parking attendants

Ushers

Suite Servers

Interviews will be conducted on the concourse for part time, game day positions.

A full list of open positions and more information can be found by clicking here.