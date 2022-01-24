Birmingham area hotels prepare to host USFL players, employees during upcoming season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham area hotels and restaurants are getting ready to host hundreds of United States Football League (USFL) players and employees as temporary residents this spring.

Fox Sports’ USFL league is expected to announce Birmingham as its host city for the 2022 season during a media event Tuesday.

The city of Birmingham and Jefferson County Commission both approved money towards the league that is expected to be broadcasted nationally.

The hospitality industry is expected to reap the rewards of having the players, support staff, and families in Birmingham.

“They will not be coming back and forth to their respective cities. All the games, all the practices, and all of the nights during the leagues will be in the city of Birmingham,” said Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams.

Hotels closest to the stadium will likely see the biggest impact. Williams said the league agreed to spend nights at hotels located in the city limits of Birmingham.

“We will have an estimated average of 40,000 room nights at a market rate. Those will not be subsidized by the city of Birmingham or any other governmental entity,” said Williams.

The increased demand for rooms would come an already active time for many Birmingham area hotels. Graduations, weddings, and other sporting events are also on tap this spring.

“There’s the SWAC tournaments that take place in the spring for basketball and then also SWAC track and field that both Birmingham are the hosts for those tournaments,” said Angela Howell, with The Hilton Birmingham at UAB.

The Hilton Birmingham at UAB is located within two miles of Protective Stadium. Howell said she is excited about the potential impact of the USFL, but it is still too early to tell how big of a draw the league will be.

“I know there is some excitement behind, ‘hey they’re coming back’ and of course, there’s some fans that remember when they were here last time, so we have received some feedback in regards to that, but at this point we are just not sure what those numbers will look like,” he said.

The Central Alabama Hospitality Business and Attractions Association is hopeful the impact will be felt beyond the city of Birmingham.

“The hope is that compression downtown will push out our guests and tourists that will be coming in the spring season to our outer hotels throughout Jefferson County,” said Jennifer Gowers, the chair of CAHABA.

Gowers said hotels are preparing to host a variety of individuals associated with the USFL.

“Every team in the league. Staff. TV crews. Everything. We know they will be mostly in hotels downtown. What we are looking for as the association and other hotels is the compression factor, fans coming into town,” said Gowers.

With potentially less vacancy downtown, hotels outside of Birmingham could also stand to benefit.

“We know downtown will be crowded and will be filled with certainly some of the things we’ve talked about, but then the meetings that they can’t take, and the opportunities for hotel rooms they maybe don’t have, What will compress out to Hoover?” said Paul Dangle with The Hyatt Regency Birmingham, the Wynfrey Hotel.

The Wynfrey typically plays host to other major sporting events such as SEC media days. Dangle is not sure what to expect from the 2022 USFL season, but he is optimistic about the results.

“What we are looking forward to is a busy spring, summer, and fall of 2022,” said Dangle.

More details from the USFL are expected to be released during an announcement Tuesday.