Denny Hamlin favored to three-peat at Daytona 500

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 19: NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin poses for a photo during the 2021 NASCAR Production Days at FOX Sports Studios on January 19, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(COVERS) — The 2021 NASCAR betting season hasn’t even started yet, but the betting boards now have Daytona 500 odds. While NASCAR will hold three events – two of which are at Daytona International Speedway – prior to this race, this will serve as the first full-length event on the Cup schedule this season.

Here are the current NASCAR 500 odds for the 63rd running of the Daytona 500, with the green flag set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Who is the Favorite to Win the Daytona 500?

Denny Hamlin is looking for his third consecutive – and fourth overall – Daytona 500 victory, so it’s no surprise he’s the betting favorite at +800. Hamlin finished fourth in the Cup Series standings last season with 5,033 points, logging seven victories and advancing through the playoffs to be one of the four remaining drivers in the Season Finale 500.

Last year’s NASCAR Cup Championship winner, Chase Elliott, is tied for second at +1,000 with Joey Logano, who finished third in the standings last season.

The Top 5 is rounded out by Ryan Blaney, who lost in overtime by 0.014 seconds to Hamlin at last year’s Daytona 500, and last season’s second-place finisher in the standings, Brad Keselowski, both of which at +1,100.

Daytona 500 Odds

Driver Odds to Win (Jan. 22) Denny Hamlin +800 Chase Elliott +1,000 Joey Logano +1,000 Ryan Blaney +1,100 Brad Keselowski +1,100 Kevin Harvick +1,300 Kyle Busch +1,400 Aric Almirola +1,800 Alex Bowman +1,800 Kurt Busch +1,800 William Byron +1,800 Kyle Larson +1,800 Martin Truex Jr. +1,800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2,000 Christopher Bell +2,500 Austin Dillon +2,500 Bubba Wallace +2,500 Ross Chastain +2,800 Matt DiBenedetto +3,000 Chase Briscoe +4,000 Cole Custer +4,000 Ryan Newman +4,000 Tyler Reddick +4,000 Chris Buescher +5,000 Erik Jones +5,000 Jamie McMurray +5,000 Michael McDowell +6,600 Ryan Preece +8,000 Corey LaJoie +8,000 Daniel Suarez +10,000 Quin Houff +15,000 B J McLeod +15,000 Anthony Alfredo +15,000 Josh Bilicki +20,000 Derrike Cope +20,000 Cody Ware +20,000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Where Does the Daytona 500 Take Place?

The Daytona 500 takes place at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile tri-oval asphalt surface track. Opened in 1959, Daytona still plays host to a handful of NASCAR Cup Series events.

Past Winners of the Daytona 500