Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  30
Closings
ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELL CITY SCHOOLS SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN WESTWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH

Bessemer City searching for new head football coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Andrew_Zow_8_86009312_ver1.0_1280_720_1560193158184.jpg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Alabama Department of Education website, Bessemer City High School is looking for a new head football coach. The job opening was posted on February 5th, just 8 months after former Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow was hired to lead the Purple Tigers’ program.

Zow led Bessemer City to an 8-3 record in 2019 and a second place finish in 6A Region Region 4. The Purple Tigers lost to Wetumpka in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.

Prior to taking over at Bessemer City, Zow served as the head football coach at Calera.

CBS 42 has reached out to Zow and Bessemer City Schools for comment and have not heard back. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter