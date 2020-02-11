Bessemer City searching for new head football coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Alabama Department of Education website, Bessemer City High School is looking for a new head football coach. The job opening was posted on February 5th, just 8 months after former Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow was hired to lead the Purple Tigers’ program.

Zow led Bessemer City to an 8-3 record in 2019 and a second place finish in 6A Region Region 4. The Purple Tigers lost to Wetumpka in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.

Prior to taking over at Bessemer City, Zow served as the head football coach at Calera.

CBS 42 has reached out to Zow and Bessemer City Schools for comment and have not heard back. This story will be updated.