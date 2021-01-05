Bama fans react to Heisman results

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman trophy Tuesday night, making him the third Crimson Tide player to win the honor.

Fans had a tough time rooting for Smith, as QB Mac Jones was also a finalist for the reward. But in the end, the Heisman Trophy is coming back to Tuscaloosa.

Fans like Danny Stewart believe Smith is the best wide receiver in all of college football.

“He’s done it all. You can’t stop the man. No one has been able to,” Stewart said.

Though he finished third in the final vote, R&R Cigar Owner Reagan Starner would have been happy to see Mac Jones win the award.

“I think it would be a great redemption story for Mac Jones to come from where he was the forgotten guy with Tua, Jalen Hurts, and Bryce Young and then he comes in and is the guy that wins the Heisman,” Starner said.

Some fans came by R&R Cigar Tuesday night to watch the presentation. Everyone inside believed it was a no brainer Smith or Jones would win.

“The Heisman votes have the easiest way they have ever had it. If they give it to Najee, if they give it to Mac Jones, if they give it to Devonta Smith, they can’t lose. There’s no loss there unless they decided to do something stupid and give it to Trevor Lawrence,” Starner said.

Fans are pleased with how Smith, Jones, and RB Najee Harris handled all the publicity and questions when it came to the Heisman, as they’re happy to see them care about the team aspect more than anything.

“These guys seem like they are champions on and off the field. And I think fans look forward to more than anything,” Starner said.

For now, fans will celebrate.

“Awesome. Time to tweet. it’s definitely time to tweet and rub it in everyone else’s face,” Stewart said.

As the Tide have a bigger trophy to play for next Monday: the national championship.

Smith becomes the third players outside the quarterback position to win the trophy in the last 15 years. The other two? Alabama running backs Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015.