Austin Wiley selected to Preseason Second Team All-SEC

Austin Wiley (50) Auburn men’s basketball vs Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Auburn, Ala. Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT/AUBURN ATHLETICS) —

Auburn center Austin Wiley was selected Preseason Second Team All-SEC by the 14 coaches in the Southeastern Conference, the league announced Monday.

The Hoover, Ala. native was one of 20 players chosen on the annual list.

In 29 games last season, Wiley averaged 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game to go along with 37 blocks. The senior shot a team-best 57 percent from the floor and scored in double figures eight times.

He was tabbed to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List, given to the nation’s top center, prior to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Wiley and the Tigers were recently selected to finish fourth in the preseason SEC media poll, the third-highest projection since 2000.