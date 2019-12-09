Auburn’s Stan White honors late broadcasting partner, relives “Kick 6” call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – In 1993, Stan White became Auburn’s All-Time leading passer. The four-year starter was injured in his final Iron Bowl game, but it’s one of his best memories on the Plains.

“To cap off an undefeated season, beating the defending National Champions from the ’92 year in Alabama. That was just a special end to a special year,” White Said.

It was the end of White wearing a number eleven jersey at Auburn, but far from his last Iron Bowl.

In 2001, White became Auburn football’s color analyst. Two years later he was joined by Rod Bramblett, who took over the play-by-play duties for the late, great Jim Fyffe.

White’s been in the booth for some of Auburn’s most historic game. Arguable none better than the 2013 “Kick Six.”

“I was just so fortunate to be there in person and be on the air with my late partner Rod Bramblett,” said White.

The historic play that ultimately sent Auburn to the 2013 BCS National Championship game was a call that White will remember forever. The moment was captured on video in the broadcast booth – a video that’s near and dear to White following the trafic death of his parter and friend, Rod Bramblett in May of 2019.

White doesn’t put on a headset without thinking of his longtime partner.

“Rod was our rock, he was our anchor, he was such a professional, he made everyone around him better. We were clearly not as talented as Rod, but he made you feel like you were the best,” said White.

