AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — After a significant contribution to Auburn’s win over California, Eugene Asante has been named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Asante, a junior linebacker, filled up the stat sheet against the Golden Bears recording 12 tackles, including nine solos, adding a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

After beginning his collegiate career at North Carolina, Asante transferred to Auburn in 2022. Last season, he only appeared in the first four games.

This is the second straight week Asante has led the Tigers in tackles after recording six tackles against UMass in the season opener on September 2.

Auburn’s defense was stout against Cal, holding the team to 273 yards of total offense much of which was in high pressure situations as the Golden Bears started with the ball in Tigers territory four times Saturday night.

The Tigers only allowed 113 rushing yards and didn’t allow the Golden Bears to score in the second half.

Asante was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week with Mississippi State’s Jett Johnson.

Following the 14-10 win, Hugh Freeze complimented Asante’s play in the post game press conference.

“What a night he had,” said Freeze. “I don’t know how many tackles he had but he was in on a lot and he played really, really hard.”

Asante and the Tigers will look to improve to 3-0 as the team takes on Samford on September 16 at 6:00 p.m.