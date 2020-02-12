Tyler Stice SEC men’s tennis freshman of week

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn’s Tyler Stice has been recognized as the SEC freshman of the week for his play against Florida State, Georgia Tech and The Citadel last weekend.

The Atlanta, Ga., product posted a key singles win for the Tigers against No. 22 Florida State last Friday. Playing at No. 3 singles, Stice came from down 1-4 in his third set to defeat Sebastian Arcila 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and tie the match at 3-3.

At Georgia Tech on Sunday, Stice and Matteo DeVincentis posted a 6-4 victory at No. 1 doubles, and Stice had battled back to take the lead in his singles match vs. Pablo Schelcher by a 4-6, 6-3, 3-1 score when the team match was clinched.

“Tyler is the ultimate competitor on the court,” Auburn coach Bobby Reynolds said. “He has been an amazing asset to Auburn men’s tennis both on the court with his energy and more importantly off the court in leadership. He works tirelessly to achieve the goals he has set for himself, and I’m excited to see his Auburn career develop.”

Stice and DeVincentis also posted a 6-1 doubles win over The Citadel on Friday. Stice is 5-3 in singles and 7-2 in doubles this season.

Georgia’s Trent Bryde was named SEC player of the week.

The 7-3 Tigers host another Friday men’s tennis doubleheader at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, facing Georgia State at noon and Samford at 5 p.m. All Auburn home tennis action is at the Yarbrough Tennis Center (771 Yarbrough Farms Blvd., Auburn) and admission is free.