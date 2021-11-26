Toomer’s Corner: An intersection between generations of Auburn fans

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The walk to Toomer’s Corner from Jordan-Hare Stadium has been a tradition for Auburn fans since the late 1800’s.

When Toomer’s Drugs employees got news of an away game win for the tigers via telegraph, they would hang the ticker tape on wire out front. When the tape became obsolete, fans still gathered at Toomer’s to celebrate a win.

But, that all changed for good leading up the 1972 Iron Bowl with one comment made by an Auburn football player.

The walk from Jordan-Hare Stadium to Toomer’s Corner takes less than 15 minutes, so make sure to head that way after this weekend’s Iron Bowl. Win or lose.

Watch the full story in the video player above.