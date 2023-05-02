AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn quarterback TJ Finley announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, via Twitter Tuesday.

Finley began his career at LSU, where he completed 80 out of 140 passes for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He transferred to Auburn the following season and made his first start week 11 against South Carolina. He finished the 2021-22 season completing 54.7% of his passes for 827 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception.

Finley entered the 2022-23 season as Auburn’s starting quarterback, but split snaps with Robby Ashford through the first three games. During a blowout loss against Penn State during the third week of the season, he suffered an injured shoulder. He never made another start, finishing the season with 431 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Finley was originally a three-star recruit out of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, according to Rivals.