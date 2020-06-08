3 Auburn football players test positive for coronavirus

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Auburn University football team returns for voluntary workouts, three players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Players returned to campus last Thursday recently took the COVID-19 test. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said if players test positive for the virus, they are moved to another dorm and follow a different protocol. He also adds that the team doctor is “well on top of that.”

The three players are currently isolating themselves from the rest of the team.

Auburn is not the only college team to have players test positive for coronavirus. Earlier, five University of Alabama players test positive for the virus.

LATEST POSTS