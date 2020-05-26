SEC Summer Series: Which Auburn team will show up in 2020?

AUBURN, AL (WIAT) — High expectations and uneven results. That sums up the Gus Malzahn era for Auburn football. The Tigers enter 2020 once again with the talent to do big things in the SEC West, but will they deliver on that talent and put the doubts to rest?

The Tigers’ fate in 2020 will depend on the results of its three biggest games… on the road vs Georgia, at home vs LSU and the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. In Malzahn’s seven seasons on the plains, his Tigers have never beaten all three in the same season. They’ve won two out of those three games just twice in 2013 and 2017; and they’ve lost all three in the same season twice.

AUBURN TIGERS 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE