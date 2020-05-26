SEC Summer Series: Which Auburn team will show up in 2020?

AUBURN, AL (WIAT) — High expectations and uneven results. That sums up the Gus Malzahn era for Auburn football. The Tigers enter 2020 once again with the talent to do big things in the SEC West, but will they deliver on that talent and put the doubts to rest?
The Tigers’ fate in 2020 will depend on the results of its three biggest games… on the road vs Georgia, at home vs LSU and the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. In Malzahn’s seven seasons on the plains, his Tigers have never beaten all three in the same season. They’ve won two out of those three games just twice in 2013 and 2017; and they’ve lost all three in the same season twice.
AUBURN TIGERS 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Saturday
Sep. 5
|Alcorn State Braves Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Saturday
Sep. 12
|vs North Carolina Tar Heels Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|Saturday
Sep. 19
|at Ole Miss Rebels Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
|Saturday
Sep. 26
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Saturday
Oct. 3
|Kentucky Wildcats Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Saturday
Oct. 10
|at Georgia Bulldogs Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
|Saturday
Oct. 17
|Texas A&M Aggies Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Saturday
Oct. 24
|OFF
|Saturday
Oct. 31
|at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
|Saturday
Nov. 7
|Arkansas Razorbacks Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Saturday
Nov. 14
|UMass Minutemen Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Saturday
Nov. 21
|LSU Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Saturday
Nov. 28
|at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
|Saturday
Dec. 5
|SEC Championship Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA