SEC Summer Series: Auburn Tigers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a new hope down on the plains, and his name is Bryan Harsin. The former Boise State Broncos head coach takes over the reigns of Auburn Football, replacing Gus Malzahn, who was fired in December.

While Harsin may get a pass the first year or two as he builds his program, Auburn fans won’t be patient for long. The pressure is also on Junior starting quarterback Bo Nix. Nix has shown flashes of what he’s capable of over the past two seasons, but has yet to become a consistent passing threat.

AUBURN’S 2021 SCHEDULE:

WeekDateOpponentVenue
Week 1Sept. 4AkronJordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
Week 2Sept. 11Alabama StateJordan-Hare Stadium
Week 3Sept. 18Penn StateBeaver Stadium, University Park, Penn.
Week 4Sept. 25Georgia StateJordan-Hare Stadium
Week 5Oct. 2LSUTiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
Week 6Oct. 9GeorgiaJordan-Hare Stadium
Week 7Oct. 16ArkansasReynolds Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
Week 8Oct. 23OPEN
Week 9Oct. 30Ole MissJordan-Hare Stadium
Week 10Nov. 6Texas A&MKyle Field, College Station, Texas
Week 11Nov. 13Mississippi StateJordan-Hare Stadium
Week 12Nov. 20South CarolinaWilliams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
Week 13Nov. 27AlabamaJordan-Hare Stadium
Week 14Dec. 3SEC ChampionshipMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

