SEC Summer Series: Auburn Tigers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a new hope down on the plains, and his name is Bryan Harsin. The former Boise State Broncos head coach takes over the reigns of Auburn Football, replacing Gus Malzahn, who was fired in December.

While Harsin may get a pass the first year or two as he builds his program, Auburn fans won’t be patient for long. The pressure is also on Junior starting quarterback Bo Nix. Nix has shown flashes of what he’s capable of over the past two seasons, but has yet to become a consistent passing threat.

AUBURN’S 2021 SCHEDULE: