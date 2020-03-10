Samir Doughty named first-team All-SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn guard Samir Doughty was named First Team All-SEC and forward Isaac Okoro was tabbed Second Team All-SEC through voting by the Southeastern Conference coaches, the league office announced Tuesday.

They are the seventh and eighth Tigers to be selected as all-conference players under head coach Bruce Pearl.

Okoro also was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team and SEC All-Freshman Team.

Doughty is the first player to garner first-team honors by the league’s coaches since Chris Porter and Doc Robinson following the 1999 season.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native is one of the most improved players in the SEC, raising his scoring average from 7.3 points per game as a junior to 16.7 points per contest as a senior. He is on pace to be the fourth guard to average 16 or more points per game under Coach Pearl.

Doughty has 11 20-point games so far in 2019-20 after the senior entered the season with just two 20-point efforts in 75 career games. He racked up 14 games in double figures during league action and led the team in scoring in 15 times overall this season.

Doughty is also third in conference in free throws made (148) and attempted (193).

Okoro is the fourth Tiger freshman ever to earn all-conference accolades by the league’s coaches, joining Eddie Johnson (1974), Ronnie Battle (1990) and Toney Douglas (2005).

He is one of just three players in the SEC to average 12 points per game with at least 25 steals and 25 blocks on the year, joining John Fulkerson (Tennessee) and Reggie Perry (Mississippi State).

Okoro is one of just seven freshmen to average double figures during the 2019-20 campaign at 12.9 points per game.

Okoro’s 51.4 field goal percentage is ranked inside the top 15 nationally among freshmen, and he has the highest field goal percentage of any freshman with at least 15 made 3-pointers.

Auburn begins postseason play at the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend. The Tigers await the winner of No. 7 seed Texas A&M and No. 10 seed Missouri in the quarterfinals.

The game, which is set to tip off Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. CT, will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and SEC Network.

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year

John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year

Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year

Yves Pons, Tennessee