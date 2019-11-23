Breaking News
Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping case

Auburn holding the Samford Bulldogs 31-0 at the half

Auburn

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles away from pressure during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) –The Samford Bulldogs are taking on No. 15 Auburn Tigers Saturday morning.

Early kickoff is set at 11 a.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The weather could play a factor in today’s game as it continues to rain on and off, plus overcast clouds.

Game Blog

1st Q

(8:13) JaTarvious Whitlow run for 1 yard for a TD. Kick is good. 7-0, Auburn

2nd Q

(14:08) J. Whitlow run for 3 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 14-0, Auburn

(9:37) Bo Nix pass to Harold Joiner for 10 yards for a TD. Kick is good, 21-0 Auburn

(7:14) S. Shivers run for 4 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 28-0, Auburn

(1:16) Anders Carlson 29 yard field goal is good. 31-0, Auburn

Halftime: 31-0, Auburn

3rd Q

(12:35) D. Williams run for 2 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 38-0, Auburn

