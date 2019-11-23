Auburn holding the Samford Bulldogs 31-0 at the half

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) –The Samford Bulldogs are taking on No. 15 Auburn Tigers Saturday morning.
Early kickoff is set at 11 a.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The weather could play a factor in today’s game as it continues to rain on and off, plus overcast clouds.
Game Blog
1st Q
(8:13) JaTarvious Whitlow run for 1 yard for a TD. Kick is good. 7-0, Auburn
2nd Q
(14:08) J. Whitlow run for 3 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 14-0, Auburn
(9:37) Bo Nix pass to Harold Joiner for 10 yards for a TD. Kick is good, 21-0 Auburn
(7:14) S. Shivers run for 4 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 28-0, Auburn
(1:16) Anders Carlson 29 yard field goal is good. 31-0, Auburn
Halftime: 31-0, Auburn
3rd Q
(12:35) D. Williams run for 2 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 38-0, Auburn