AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A temporary replacement for Auburn University’s athletic director has been selected.

Rich McGlynn has been named the interim athletic director at Auburn University. He will replace Allen Greene, who stepped down at the end of August before before his contract was up.

McGlynn, who has worked at AU since 2006, will begin the job immediately, according to a statement from AU President Christopher B. Roberts.

Roberts said the university will begin a national search to permanently fill the position.

Read the full release from Auburn University President Christopher B. Roberts below:

Dear Auburn Family,

There is nothing quite like Auburn Athletics. Whether it is watching the eagle fly before a home football game, yelling “War Eagle” with our fellow fans or celebrating a win by rolling Toomer’s Corner, Auburn is steeped in tradition and an Auburn gameday – no matter the sport – is a unique and powerful experience that rivals any university in the nation.

Today, I am announcing that Rich McGlynn is Auburn’s interim Athletics Director, effective immediately. He will serve while we begin a competitive national search for our next Athletics Director.

I am confident in Rich’s ability to lead us forward during this transition period as he has tremendous experience in the field and at Auburn University. Rich joined Auburn in 2006 and is the Executive Associate Athletics Director of Compliance. From 2001 to 2006, Rich worked for the NCAA. He served as a Student-Athletes Reinstatement Representative within the Enforcement Services arm of the NCAA and the Assistant Director of Membership Services before being named the NCAA’s Associate Director of Membership Services. His prior experience includes serving as the commissioner of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference from 2000 to 2001 and a legal specialist for the New Jersey General Assembly Majority Office from 2000 to 2001. He also served as a legal specialist to the Office of Counsel to the Governor to the State of New Jersey from 1999 to 2000. Rich graduated from Florida Southern in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and received his Juris Doctorate from the Seton Hall University School of Law in 1999.

In the coming weeks, I will announce additional details about the national search process and our approach moving forward.

Over the past three decades, I’ve developed a rich appreciation of the importance of our athletics programs to the university as well as to our alumni and friends. As President, I am fully committed to building and sustaining nationally competitive athletics programs.

As such, my goal is to find the very best person to lead Auburn Athletics – someone who understands our storied history, has a proven track record leading a large-scale athletics enterprise, values the importance of our student-athletes’ accomplishments – both on and off the field – and someone who will lead our programs to even greater levels of success.

I look forward to your support as we move ahead with our search for an Athletics Director who will continue our tradition of excellence.

War Eagle!