AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Hugh Freeze will be named the 28th head football coach in Auburn University history later on Monday, according to media outlets.

Freeze has a 83-42 record in his 10 year coaching career, spanning stints at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and most recently at Liberty. While coaching the Flames, Freeze has amassed 36 wins in four seasons, including a 10 win season in 2020 and three bowl wins.

Freeze’s hiring marks his return to the SEC for the first time since 2016, when he resigned from Ole Miss after a “pattern of personal misconduct.” During his tenure in Oxford, Freeze went 39-25, including a 10-3 record in 2015 with a Sugar Bowl win.

Freeze’s arrival to Auburn comes weeks after Bryan Harsin was fired halfway through the season, less than two years after joining the program.