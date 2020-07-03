Player Spotlight (Episode 8): D.J. Williams leads crowded Tigers backfield

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – Everyone that follows the Auburn Tigers knows that some of the best teams in program history all had one thing in common: a great running back in the backfield. Entering the 2020 season, the Tigers return a group of talented backs, but none of them are quite ready to qualify as “great.”

In this week’s player spotlight episode, the CBS 42 sports team highlights running back D.J. Williams. Williams showed promise in 2019, despite limited opportunities. He ran for 130 yards on 13 carries against the eventual national champion LSU Tigers. Auburn lost that game 23-20 despite Williams’ performance. The following week against Ole Miss, Williams tallied 93 rushing yards and a touchdown.