Player Spotlight: Can Bo Nix become one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks in 2020?

AUBURN, AL. (WIAT) — After a Freshman season full of highs and lows, Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix enters the 2020 season with 13 starts under his belt and the opportunity to take the next step in his young career. Can he go from fringe starter to SEC star quarterback? The potential is certainly there for the former Pinson Valley H.S. product.

During his first season under center for the Tigers, Nix threw for more than 25-hundred yards and 16 touchdowns. He started all 13 games during the 2019 season, breaking several Auburn Freshman records along the way. He won nine of his 13 starts.