Player Spotlight: Auburn’s Big Kat Bryant ready for bigger role

AUBURN, AL. (WIAT) — You can count on one thing when it comes to a Gus Malzahn coached team… the defense is going to be tough and loaded each season. 2020 will be no different. Even after losing several key pieces to the NFL Draft, the Auburn defense returns some big names, ready to make an immediate impact.

One of those players ready to take the next step in defensive end Big Kat Bryant. In this week’s player spotlight episode, CBS 42 Sports focuses on Big Kat and the impact he could have for Auburn next season.