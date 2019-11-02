Ole Miss vs. no. 11 Auburn game blog, score updates, summary

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) runs against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. No. 8 Auburn has been leaning heavily on JaTarvious Whitlow to power a running game that’s key in supporting freshman quarterback Bo Nix. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – Ole Miss and Auburn will face off in SEC play this Saturday evening.

While the Rebels have had a tough season so far with a record 3-5, 2-3 (in the conference), they are looking to get a win against the Auburn Tigers. However, the no. 11 Tigers have only lost two games this year and don’t plan on taking any more.

Despite the issues currently swirling around Auburn’s QB situation with Joey Gatewood deciding to transfer out, this team is still capable of achieving some of its goals for the postseason, CBS Sports reports.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Game Blog

1st Q