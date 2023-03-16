BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite No. 8 seed Iowa coming within four points of No. 9 seed Auburn in the second half, the Tigers held on for an 83-75 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena.

Auburn was up by as many 17 in the second half, but the Hawkeyes cut that margin as they were down 66-62 with four minutes left. The Tigers then went on a 17-13 run, with 11 of those points coming from free throws, to seal the deal.

The Tigers shot 46% from the field and 36.4% beyond the arc. Forward Johni Broome led Auburn with 19 points, and five other Tigers scored in the double figures. Payton Sandfort, an Iowa forward, tallied 21 points.

Auburn will face either No. 1 seed Houston or No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky on Saturday in Birmingham.