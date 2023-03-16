BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No. 9 seed Auburn leads No. 8 seed Iowa, 31-26, at halftime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are slightly more efficient from the field, as they’ve hit 13-of-34 shots. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes have converted 11-of-29 attempts. Auburn sank the only 3-pointer of the first half, while Iowa has missed all nine tries from downtown.

Forward Johni Broome leads Auburn with eight points. Iowa is being paced by Filip Rebraca, who’s put up 10 points.

The winner of the contest will either play No. 1 seed Houston or No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky in the second round Saturday at Legacy Arena.