No. 9 Auburn wins 10th straight, 81-66 over South Carolina

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives to the hoop against South Carolina guard Devin Carter, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and No. 9 Auburn beat South Carolina 81-66 for its 10th straight win.

The Tigers led by 21 points in the second half, but held on after the Gamecocks drew within 63-55 with about seven minutes to play. Green came through again with two foul shots before 7-foot-1 Walker Kesslen jammed home a bucket to restore the double-digit lead.

Kessler followed up a triple double last game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as Auburn opened 2-0 in the SEC for the first time in four years.