Nix, defense power No. 18 Auburn past No. 10 Ole Miss, 31-20

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Tashawn Manning (56) after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 276 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores and No. 18 Auburn’s defense made a number of big stops in a 31-20 victory over 10th-ranked Mississippi on Saturday night.

The Tigers remained the top challenger to No. 3 Alabama in the SEC’s Western Division with Nix winning a quarterback duel with Heisman candidate Matt Corral.

The Rebels had their three-game win streak end after squandering four second-half scoring chances, three with failed fourth down passes in field goal range. Plus Jaylin Simpson intercepted a pass in the end zone midway through the fourth.

