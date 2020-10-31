Nix, Auburn unload on LSU in 48-11 win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bo Nix generated 381 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as Auburn routed LSU 48-11 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn was successful in affecting LSU quarterback TJ Finley, a true freshman who was making his first career road start in place of the injured Myles Brennan.
Finley had two interceptions and one strip-sack fumble that directly led to three Auburn touchdowns.
Finley completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards before getting pulled in the third quarter for third-string quarterback Max Johnson.
LSU’s offense went 5 of 17 on third downs.
