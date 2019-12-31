Minnesota tests progress against Auburn in Outback Bowl

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, holding a clipboard, works with his assistants during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — P.J. Fleck and 16th-ranked Minnesota relish the challenge of playing ninth-ranked Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

Fleck is the 39-year-old architect of one of the biggest turnarounds in college football. Minnesota is in a New Year’s Day game for only the second time since making consecutive trips to the Rose Bowl to finish the 1960 and 1961 seasons. Auburn has beaten four ranked teams while playing arguably the toughest schedule in the nation.

The Tigers also played LSU, Georgia and Florida close before losing to those teams for a combined 21 points. Minnesota takes a 10-2 record into the game. Auburn is 9-3.

