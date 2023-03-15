BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers should have the home court advantage Thursday afternoon when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Birmingham.

The Hawkeyes are one of the better offensive teams in the nation this season. Iowa is averaging over 80 points a game, including going 12-2 when making nine or more 3-pointers in a game. Iowa doesn’t have the turnover bug, as the team is third in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.67). Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has history with the Iowa program. Pearl was a former assistant coach under Tom Davis from 1986-’92.

Here’s what you need to know about the match-up on Thursday: