AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The game times and networks were released Tuesday for a large portion of Auburn football’s 2020 schedule. The Tigers’ home game against LSU on October 31 will be aired on CBS 42.
Here’s a look at some of the other game times released today:
September 26: Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network
October 3: Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
October 10: Arkansas at Auburn, Time and Network still to be determined
October 17: Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN/SEC Network (time to be determined)
October 24: Auburn at Ole miss, Time and Network still to be determined
October 31: LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS 42
November 7: Bye Week
LATEST POSTS
- CBS 42 brings ‘local coverage you can count on’ to new 4 pm newscast
- At least 15 soldiers at Fort Hood have disappeared or died this year, Texas lawmaker says
- Tropical Storm Omar Forms as Nana Tracks towards Belize
- Game times and networks announced for 5 Alabama football games
- Game times and networks announced for several of Auburn’s 2020 football games