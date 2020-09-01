Game times and networks announced for several of Auburn’s 2020 football games

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The game times and networks were released Tuesday for a large portion of Auburn football’s 2020 schedule. The Tigers’ home game against LSU on October 31 will be aired on CBS 42.

Here’s a look at some of the other game times released today:

September 26: Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

October 3: Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

October 10: Arkansas at Auburn, Time and Network still to be determined

October 17: Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN/SEC Network (time to be determined)

October 24: Auburn at Ole miss, Time and Network still to be determined

October 31: LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS 42

November 7: Bye Week

