Funeral arrangements announced for former Auburn Quarterback Pat Sullivan

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 1971, file photo, Auburn quarterback Pat Sullivan poses with his Heisman Trophy after the presentation at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York. Sullivan, the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn who went on to coach TCU and Samford, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He was 69. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Patrick “Pat” Sullivan, Heisman trophy recipient and former Auburn quarterback.

According to Dignity Memorial, the Sullivan family will have a celebration of life service for Pat Sullivan at the Grants Mill Campus of Church of the Highlands on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

The service will begin at 1 p.m.

Visitation will precede the celebration at noon.

The announcement states that in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials will be made to the Sullivan Surviroship Program at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Samford University Athletics, “or the charity of your choosing.”

“Pat” Sullivan died at home on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

LATEST POSTS