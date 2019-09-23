From Australia to Auburn, Arryn Siposs shines through

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — When you watch Arryn Siposs practice, it sounds like he’s just a normal college punter.

But when you hear him talk, you know right away that there’s something unique about him.

“Kangaroos and then the other one’s koalas,” Siposs said.

He’s talking about the jokes his teammates make at his expense because he’s not from around here.

“A classic shrimp on the barbie comment,” he said during a recent practice at Auburn. “That’s been going on for over 12 months now and it doesn’t look like it’s gonna stop any time soon.”

The native of Melbourne, Australia is in his second year as the Tigers’ starting punter. Last year, he arrived three days before fall camp, so he admittedly did not know what he was doing. Despite that learning curve and the move to a place nearly 10,000 miles away from home, Siposs won the starting job before his first season playing American football. However, not everything was foreign to him.

“Obviously, my job is to make sure that I put it in the right spot so the returner can’t get any returning yards and my background of being able to play professional football back home,” he said during a recent press conference. “That was pretty much what I was doing back there.”

Siposs played five years of pro football with St. Kilda in Australia, which means that at 26 years old, he started college a little later than his fellow players. So what has it been like to be with a bunch of guys who are younger and a little less mature than him?

“It’s had it’s ups and downs, there’s no doubt, but I mean, I try to look like i’m a bit of a father figure for them, or the funny uncle, is probably what I like to go with even a bit better,” he said. “I just feel like, hopefully, they can come up to me and if they need a word of advice on just how to kind of handle situations, I’m a guy they can come and speak to about it.”

But Siposs is good for more than just the team chemistry. He was a Pro Football Focus All-american last year, thanks to his cannon of a leg, which can be a blessing and a curse. The last two weeks, he has been in a position to make a tackle. Take the season opener against Oregon, where he got smashed by 322-pound Jordan Scott.

“Hopefully, I’ll get lots of fair catches, which I know sounds boring, but that’s my job, so I’ve just got to do it,” he said.