Former Auburn, NBA player Marquis Daniels in auto accident

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn and NBA player Marquis Daniels was injured in an automobile accident.

An Auburn basketball spokesman says Daniels was in the accident Saturday night in Auburn and was transported to a Birmingham hospital for treatment. The spokesman didn’t disclose any further details on Daniels’ injuries.

Daniels recently received a master’s degree and now works as Auburn’s Director of Player Development. He was undrafted out of Auburn in 2003 but went on to have a 10-year NBA career with four teams, the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

He earned second-team All-NBA rookie honors in 2004 with the Mavericks.

