OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt is hosting a free youth football camp at Oxford High School on Friday.

The camp will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 through 12 and will include skills and drills led by Britt.

Each camper will receive a free t-shirt, free lunch and there will be giveaways.

Britt is an Oxford native and he played college football at Auburn University before being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bucs.

For those interested, you can find the link to register here. For more information about the event, contact Bari Wolfman at 954-263-0026.