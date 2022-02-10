BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With his future as Auburn’s football coach unclear, Bryan Harsin offered no comment to media after leaving an SEC coaches meeting in Birmingham Thursday.

Harsin, who has been at the center of an investigation by the university, was in Birmingham to attend a meeting with coaches from across the Southeastern Conference. The former Boise State coach discreetly entered the meeting through a side door of the building. When he left that afternoon, he offered no comment to media and left in a black car.

The controversy surrounding Harsin comes as the university recently put a new policy in place that employees could be fired with cause for not cooperating with an investigation or review. It is not clear whether the policy, which was implemented Tuesday, is related to the investigation into Harsin.

In December 2020, Harsin was hired to a six-year contract with the university, replacing former coach Gus Malzahn. If fired without cause, Harsin could receive a buyout estimated at over $18 million.