Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin leaving a meeting in Birmingham. Harsin is currently under investigation by the university. (Courtesy Ron Gaines)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — After two years, Bryan Harsin and Auburn University will now be going their separate ways.

In a press release sent out Monday, Auburn announced that it had fired Bryan Harsin after two seasons as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. So far, Harsin’s record at Auburn is 9-12 at the University. This season, the Tigers have only won three of their eight games so far.

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program,” a statement from Auburn Athletics read. “President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

Harsin was first hired in 2020 after seven seasons at Boise State.

Harsin’s time at Auburn has been contentious in the last couple of years, with the university investigating the program after several players and coaches left during his tenure. Ultimately, nothing was found through the investigation that Auburn acted on.

No announcement has been made on who would coach the Tigers in the interim. The team will face Mississippi State this Saturday in Starkville.