College Basketball: NCAA Playoffs: Auburn coach Bruce Pearl on sidelines during game vs Virginia at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis, MN 4/6/2019 CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X162586 TK1 )

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl became a grandfather Monday just in time for the holidays!

Pearl’s daughter Leah gave birth to a baby girl named Chaya Grace Ball.

Pearl celebrated the news with a tweet saying he got himself “a beautiful Ball Girl.”

Got me a beautiful Ball Girl. Thank God For The Blessings! https://t.co/Zmwm6icovx — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) December 24, 2019

Pearl will lead the Tigers in their next game against Lipscomb Sunday at 3 p.m. at Auburn Arena.

