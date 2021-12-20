Bo Nix announces transfer to Oregon for senior season

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball as Alabama State linebacker Jake Howard (46) pursues during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has determined the next stop in his college football journey.

Nix took to Instagram Sunday to announce he would be transferring to the University of Oregon for the 2022 season. The junior gunslinger has one year of eligibility after graduating from Auburn earlier this month.

In an earlier post, Nix said he “gave it all” for the Tigers during his time there. He was named the starting quarterback his freshman year by former head coach Gus Malzahn and actually defeated the Ducks in his first career start in 2019.

During his freshman season, the Tigers knocked off No. 5 Alabama on their way to a berth in the Outback Bowl, where they lost to No. 18 Minnesota and finished with a 9-4 record. Malzahn and Nix teamed up for the next season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saw the Tigers fall to 6-5 and Malzahn let go from the team.

This season, new coach Bryan Harsin led the Tigers to a 6-2 record, with their only two losses coming to then-No. 10 Penn State and No. 2 Georgia. But Auburn would end the year on a four-game losing streak and Nix suffered an injury during the Mississippi State, missing the final two games of the season.

During his time with the Tigers, Nix threw for 7,251 yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for another 869 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Nix has connections to Auburn through his father, Patrick, was the quarterback for the Tigers in the 1990s, going 2-2 in Iron Bowls. He even helped the Tigers to an undefeated season in 1993, where they finished No. 4 in the country. However, they did not play in a bowl game due to NCAA sanctions.

Oregon will be seeing a lot of new faces besides Nix. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was recently hired as the new head coach of the Ducks after Mario Cristobal announced he’d be leaving to coach the Miami Hurricanes next season.

The Ducks made it to the PAC-12 Championship game this season before losing to Utah. They finished 10-3 in the regular season which saw a monumental win versus Ohio State earlier in the year. They will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

It is unclear if Nix will be the starting quarterback in Eugene at the start of next season. Current starter Anthony Brown is a senior and likely won’t be in the quarterback room next season. Freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield also took snaps during the season. Nix will not be the only Alabamian under center next season either. Former Hoover High School star Robby Ashford will be entering his second season with the Ducks.

The Tigers will be taking on the Houston Cougars in the Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.