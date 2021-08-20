Auburn’s Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Bryan Harsin speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Jonesboro, Ark., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012. Harsin previously was the Texas co-offensive coordinator and replaces Gus Malzahn, who left after one season to coach at Auburn. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Bryan Harsin, head of the Auburn Tigers football team, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Auburn University confirmed the news Friday afternoon. Harsin, who was hired away from Boise State back in December, first tested positive Thursday and is now in quarantine.

Harsin released the following statement through AU:

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms. As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this. Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice. Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful. I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

Last November, Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and claimed to have experienced mild symptoms.

Auburn plays its season opener at home against Akron Sept. 4.

This is a developing story.