Auburn, LSU tied up at the half 10-10; game blog, score updates

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass during the first quarter of the team’s NCAA college football game against Tulane, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BATON ROUGE, La. — It’s a matchup for the Tigers in the SEC conference. The no. 7 Auburn Tigers are headed to Baton Rouge to take on the no. 2 LSU Tigers in week 8.

The weather is overcast and around 63 degrees. CBS 42 Sports Reporter Simone Eli said field conditions might not be on either team’s side this Saturday afternoon.

I’m no expert, but watch for the field to be an issue today… conditions looking ROUGH. Can’t tell from this picture, but it’s not great… #LSU #Auburn pic.twitter.com/bh6IBgntdX — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) October 26, 2019

The Tigers are undefeated thus far and if they can pull off the win against Auburn it will make for an interesting matchup against the University of Alabama next week. Alabama is also undefeated.

Auburn slid to No. 7 in the AP poll and can’t afford to fall two games back in the rough and tumble SEC West.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Game blog:

1st Q

(8:39) Anders Carlson 30-yard field goal kick is good. 3-0, Auburn.

2nd Q

(12:28) Joe Burrow pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. for 20 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 7-3, LSU.

(3:06) Bo Nix run for 1 yard for a TD. Kick is good. 10-7, Auburn.

(:33) Cade York 20-yard field goal kick is good. 10-10, Tied.

HALFTIME: 10-10.