AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn University has launched an investigation into allegations that a student-athlete had secretly recorded sexual encounters and shared them with others in a group chat.

The investigation includes disturbing incident involving a now-suspended Twitter account displaying several sexually explicit videos and pictures, claiming the athlete had taken them and shared them. The account also alleged that the student-athlete had filmed teammates without their knowledge

The account was subsequently suspended on Thursday, two weeks after it first went live.

“We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously,” said Jennifer Wood Adams, executive director of public affairs at AU, in a statement. “The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

The controversy has sparked concerns both on campus and in the community with many wondering who shared the allegations. A debate continues on whether or not their actions could be considered “revenge porn,” where sexually explicit content of a person is shared without their consent, or if they were blowing the whistle on alleged bad behavior by the student-athlete.

Investigators are urging those who may have relevant information to come forward and assist them with the investigation.